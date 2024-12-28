Zara, the main brand of the Inditex group, has made a request to its customers. It has to do with the changes that are taking place in the market, where the Online sales are increasingly developed.

For this reason, stores are beginning to have largest warehouses and there are fewer clothes in sight.

In relation to this, now Zara wants customers to have an active role and now, when trying on clothes, they have asked that put the clothes back on the hangerjust as they have taken it.

As stated The Vigo Lighthousenow the spaces are more open and organized, without clothes donkeys filled to the brim nor clothes cluttered on the counters.

In fact, according to this medium, in the flagship in Barcelona, ​​an employee was asking customers: “When you leave, returns the clothes placed on their hangers, please”.

More than 2,000 stores

Zara is a Spanish fashion store chain based in Arteixo, A Coruña, and belonging to the Inditex group. It was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona and Rosalía Mera. It is the flagship chain of the Inditex textile group and has more 2,040 stores spread around the world.

Zara obtained first place in the ranking of the Best Spanish Brands 2017, published by the global brand strategic consultancy Interbrand. In addition, Zara was recognized as the most valuable brand in Spain, above Movistar and Banco Santander.

The first store in the chain opened in 1975 in A Coruña and women’s, men’s and children’s clothing was sold there. The success was such that the chain quickly spread throughout Spain. Ten years later the Inditex group would be born.