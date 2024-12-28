Nick Kyrgios is now finalizing his return to the courts after his long injury, a return marked by the return of his constant and controversial statements that he has made in recent weeks against everything and everyone… although with special focus on doping cases of Sinner and Swiatekwhich he also points to in his latest statements.

He offered them in the press room of the Brisbane tournament, where he will form a pair with Novak Djokovic, and in them he made it clear—in case he had not done so before— his position on the situation of the two big players of the men’s and women’s circuit.

“He tested positive twice at different times. If he hadn’t done anything wrong, Why were your bonuses and ATP points taken away?“, he asked himself ironically in his response to the press about Sinner’s case.

“It’s to upset you. I can lose my nerve, throw the racket, but that has nothing to do with cheating and taking products that improve performance,” he concluded.

Of course, it didn’t stay there at all, because The Australian showed his rejection and concern before the other case that has paralyzed the tennis planet, that of Swiatek.

“That two number 1 in the world are discovered for doping It’s disgusting for our sport.. It gives a horrible image,” he concluded.