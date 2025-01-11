The Minerals, Gems and Fossils Fair has opened its doors today at La Torre Outlet in Zaragoza until this coming Sunday in order to publicize thousands of exclusive pieces brought by national and international exhibitorss.

The fair, which can be visited from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., allows see, and also acquire, minerals, fossils, talismans, gems and meteoritesin addition to enjoying an experience for the whole family.

Besides, children have their own space within this fair with a selection of children’s and thematic books about dinosaurs, minerals, Earth sciences and the cosmos in order to get them started and have more interest in geology and the universe.

Within the fair, there are also other special areas such as the exhibition “The five mass extinctions on Earth” which includes extraordinary pieces to tell the geological history of the Earth, without losing scientific rigor.

The exhibition has information panels to explain the phenomena that have shaped the history of the Earth such as volcanism, asteroid impacts and climate changes. All of this is also linked to the context of current climate change.

The fair, organized by MAPSS Ferias y Eventos and the geologist and scientific disseminator Juan Carlos Escudero, combines science, learning and entertainment through different events and exhibitions.