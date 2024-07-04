“We have a great opportunity to protect” from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection “all premature and problematic children, for the next season. We must not waste time because the data from Puglia and nationally show that many non-preterm children crowd intensive care. The opportunity to protect children must be seized and set up as soon as possible because the RSV epidemic season can begin as early as October and we must be ready”. This was stated by Nicola Laforgia, director of the Neonatology department at the Policlinico hospital in Bari during the conference ‘RSV infections: new strategies and tools for protecting children’s health’.