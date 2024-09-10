Spanish media outlets reported that socialist José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, former president of the Spanish government (2004-2011), brokered negotiations between the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela and the administration of Pedro Sánchez so that opposition figure Edmundo González could travel to receive political asylum in the European country last weekend.

According to sources consulted by the Spanish newspaper El Diario, the talks lasted eight days and Zapatero played a “decisive role” in them. González had been at the Dutch Embassy in Caracas since July 29, the day after the presidential election in Venezuela, and had an arrest warrant out for him since the beginning of last week.

The news of Zapatero’s involvement is not surprising, considering the former Spanish president’s ties to the Maduro dictatorship – he established contracts with Hugo Chávez’s regime when he was head of government in Spain, criticized sanctions imposed on Venezuela, brokered the release of political prisoners to other countries and endorsed previous Venezuelan electoral processes, acting as an observer.

Last week, the newspaper El Debate reported that the Chavista regime was upset precisely because this time Zapatero did not come to defend the July electoral process, which the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) says was won by Maduro. The opposition claims that González won the race and published copies of the voting records to prove it.

Spain denies having negotiated with the Venezuelan dictatorship for González’s departure. Chavismo’s number 2, Diosdado Cabello, said there were talks.

In any case, Zapatero’s alleged mediation has been generating criticism both inside and outside Spain. The deputy secretary of institutional affairs of the opposition Popular Party, Esteban González Pons, spoke about the matter on X, according to El Diario.

“Sánchez and Zapatero’s corrupt actions should be sparing in self-praise: remove Edmundo González [da Venezuela] without recognizing him as the legitimate president is not doing democracy a favor, but rather solving a problem of the dictatorship. I would do the same in Cuba if they asked me to do it,” he wrote.

Julio Borges, former president of the Venezuelan National Assembly who is seeking asylum in Colombia, also made criticisms in an interview with El Debate.

“Zapatero has many interests at stake in Venezuela, he has become a kind of chancellor/advisor to Maduro,” said Borges.

“Once again, Zapatero will come out claiming his position as mediator and saying that thanks to him, Edmundo is safe and prisoners have been freed in Venezuela. No one should fall for this farce from Spain. All of this is a ruse to snatch away the historic triumph that the people deserve,” María Corina [Machado, líder oposicionista] and Edmundo achieved it on July 28. But they won’t be able to do it,” he said.

In August, the Spanish conservative union Manos Limpas filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Zapatero, accusing him of crimes against humanity due to his relationship with Maduro and citing alleged business dealings by the former president in Venezuela, such as the concession of a gold mine – which he denies.