When a club is able to exploit its talents, it is easy to become one of the most coveted on the transfer market. This is what is happening to Naples after a summer that has changed cycle and destiny. Today being coached by Luciano Spalletti in a young and ambitious team, capable of excelling and playing top-level football, attracts the attention of important players. Last summer it happened with Giacomo Raspadori – bought for around 30 million – now it’s happening with Nicolò Zaniolo who is thinking about his future to understand what the conditions are. In Rome and beyond.