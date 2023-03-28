Barcelona will not have an easy way to close signings this summer market, because despite having signed La Liga, the club is forced to reduce its salary expenses due to the demand of Javier Tebas.
Joan Laporta’s board of directors together with the market planning team move very calmly and under strict analysis to define who are the best footballers who should and above all can sign for the following season.
At the moment it seems that the option of signing stars is more than ruled out, in addition, everything indicates that as they have done in recent years, the culé club will bet on free agency to cover their gaps within the squad. One of the names that Barcelona has wanted so much for years is that of Dani Olmo, however, for this summer there is not the slightest way to join the team, for which they ask him to wait a year for his signing to be a fact. .
Sources report that the club has communicated with the Spaniard and has asked him not to sign a renewal for Leipzig, since the intention of the Blaugrana team is to sign him in a fully insured way as soon as his contract with the German team ends in 2024 and for in order to be able to finalize his return to Barcelona. At the end of the road, the decision is in the hands of Olmo, who also wants to be a culé and now he should only have patience for it.
#Barcelona #asks #Dani #Olmo #renew #Leipzig
Leave a Reply