WWhilst German mobile operators are busy upgrading their 4G networks to the faster 5G, the reception for train passengers continues to be poor. Actually, better 4G reception on the trains should have been announced these days. Now it is said that the small advance has been postponed by two years. Telekom and Vodafone customers will also have to wait until 2024 for 4G in the Berlin subway. When the old 4G is ready for local public transport at some point, the researchers will already be working on 6G. The fact that things are not going smoothly with the state-owned company may also be due to the fact that the political leaders of this country are always happy to be photographed in a sparkling clean compartment, but are otherwise of course traveling by car or plane. “Eat your own dog food”, one would like to call out to them: Use the means of transport that you want to dictate to us citizens.

* * *

“Eat your own dog food” is what Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg recently ordered his employees to do. The Metaverse is his big vision, he dreams of a virtual world in which avatars cavort, not only in their free time, but also at work. Meta’s most important application at the moment is called Horizon Worlds and is so unpopular among the company’s employees that hardly anyone is there. Now Vice President Vishal Shah has put his foot down: “Everyone in this organization should make it their mission to fall in love with Horizon Worlds. You can’t do that without using it. Get in there!” More coercion for everyone, that also fits in well with the concept of a dirigiste EU. A few days ago, the European Commission hosted a virtual party at Zuckerberg’s Metaverse for almost €400,000. Any EU citizen between the ages of 18 and 35 could take part in the event. They had the opportunity to dance on virtual beaches and exchange ideas with other avatars. The aim of the bargain campaign: to arouse interest in Zuckerberg’s Metaverse and the activities of the EU. A total of six people attended the digital party. Journalist Vince Chadwick was one of them, which is why this impressive event made it into the press. After a few minutes, the other five participants also disappeared, leaving Chadwick alone on Zuckerberg’s servers. No punchline.