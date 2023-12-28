Measure valid until final decision of the case; notices limit the entry of women to 20% of positions

Minister Cristiano Zanin, from STF (Supreme Federal Court), ordered the suspension of the call for candidates approved in public competitions for the Military Police and Fire Department of Mato Grosso. The measure is valid until a final decision is made on the case. There is no date for the trial.

The minister's decision was signed on December 19 and published this Thursday (Dec 28, 2023). The request to suspend the competition was made by PGR (Attorney General's Office) because of the limitation of 20% of vacancies for women in the PM and 10% in the Fire Department. Here's the complete of the decision (PDF – 165 kB).

In the decision, Zanin stated that the limitations on competitions are unconstitutional and disrespect gender equality. In the competition, the candidates were classified on a single reserve list, without distinction by sex.

“The percentage appears to contravene constitutional dictates regarding gender equality, with one of the fundamental objectives of the Federative Republic of Brazil being the promotion of the good of all, without prejudice based on origin, race, sex, color, age and any other forms of discrimination, this prohibition extending to the exercise and filling of public positions”declared the minister.

In October this year, the PGR filed 14 actions with the Supreme Court to challenge laws that limit the participation of women in public competitions for the Military Police and the Fire Department. The restriction determined in the notices is 10% for women.

The actions question the limitation of vacancies for women provided for in regulations in the states of Amazonas, Ceará, Goiás, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Pará, Paraíba, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima, Santa Catarina, Sergipe and Tocantins.

In other decisions, injunctions from Supreme Court ministers have already suspended PM competitions in Pará, Rio de Janeiro and the Federal District.

With information from Brazil Agency.