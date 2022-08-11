The extraordinary series of successes achieved in recent years by Max Verstappen, world champion in 2021 and likely to repeat itself this year, unleashed a total passion of the Dutch people for Formula 1. Similarly to what happened in the late 90s and early 2000s with Valentino Rossi in Italy in MotoGP, the young Red Bull star has begun to drag the unconditional love of an entire people behind her. This has led Formula 1 itself to change and evolve, first of all with the reintroduction of the Dutch GPwhich was missing from the calendar since 1985. After the cancellation suffered in 2020 due to Covid, the race of Zandvoort last year it kept the expectations, with a literally crazy audience who could enjoy the victory on friendly soil of their idol.

F1-mania has infected everyone and so many people in the country even dream of seeing double the ‘orange’ races on the calendar. In the Netherlands, in fact, there has recently been talk of the possibility of adding the location of Assen, historic two-wheel track, on which the Circus has never raced. The hypothesis, made difficult also by the crowding of new circuits of countries still without a GP that intend to enter the program, has been definitively canceled by the leaders themselves of the Zandvoort track. The track, located about 40 km from Amsterdam, claims the exclusivity on Formula 1.

The Prince Bernhard van Oranjeowner of the plant, clarified the situation to the site Formulas 1. “Obviously the first race went very well. After that we established ourselves as a reference point for other circuits – commented the member of the Dutch royal family – but Formula 1 has an exclusive contract with us. If we stopped organizing the GP, everything would become available to everyone again. But now we are mainly focused on the next Grand Prix“, He concluded.