Boca Juniors’ classification to the quarterfinals of the Argentine Cup left a bitter taste. Exequiel Zeballos was injured and the remainder of 2022 is lost.
Exequiel Zeballos will undergo surgery. He has compromised ligaments in his right ankle and a fractured tibia. It would be low for four to six months, so the remainder of 2022 is lost.
Luis Advincula is another player who was injured vs Agropecuario. The winger ended up with muscle discomfort and studies will be done to find out if he can play against Racing.
Sergio Romero will not make his debut yet and everything indicates that Javier García will continue to be among the headlines. This would mark the end of Agustín Rossi’s stage in Boca, but Ibarra preferred not to confirm it.
Sebastián Battaglia spoke after his departure and left a forceful message: “There were many moments when it seemed that each match was the end of the world. There was a pressure that changed very quickly between winning and losing, but I believe in processes and working time. I even heard Gallardo say that he needed space and time to give the current team an idea. If it happens to him, who has been at River for years, imagine what can happen to one who was just starting out”.
Boca thrashed Racing 3-0 in the Reserve and continues with its great moment. Brandon Cortés’ great free kick goal is unmissable.
