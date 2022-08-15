Zakharova: if the US recognizes Russia as a sponsor of terrorism, you can forget about the relations of the countries

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia, Maria Zakharova, called the condition for breaking off relations between Moscow and Washington. This will happen if the US Congress declares Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism,” she warned. This is reported RIA News.

The Russian Foreign Ministry believes that the United States is aware of all the consequences of such a decision, otherwise it will be possible to forget about relations with Russia.

If they haven’t forgotten how yet, they probably understand. We talked about this and not only orally, but we also posted these comments in writing and even translated them into English. Everything has been stated many times. Maria Zakharova Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Prior to this, the director of the North America Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Darchiev, also said that Moscow warned Washington about the danger of crossing points of no return, after which a break in diplomatic relations could occur, and warned the Americans against rash steps.

Prior to this, the director of the North America Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Darchiev, also said that Moscow warned Washington about the danger of crossing points of no return, after which a break in diplomatic relations could occur, and warned the Americans against rash steps.

In this context, I will mention the legislative initiative now being discussed in Congress to declare Russia a "country-sponsor of terrorism." If it is implemented, it will mean that Washington has crossed the point of no return with the most serious collateral damage to bilateral diplomatic relations, down to their downgrading and even rupture. American side warned Alexander Darchiev Director of the North America Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry

US position

On August 8, US Senators Richard Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham demanded that Russia be recognized as a sponsor of terrorism. Graham said the senators are working to “impose more sanctions” on Moscow. According to her, the American side intends to include Russia in the list of state sponsors of terrorism. This, she said, will show the world that the United States is going all in on the Ukraine issue.

At the same time, according to The New York Times, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken resists attempts to recognize Russia as a country that is a “sponsor of terrorism.” The administration of US President Joe Biden is cautious about this idea, despite the strong calls of Congress and the requests of the Ukrainian authorities.

According to Blinken, from a practical point of view, this step does not make sense, since the sanctions that the US and its allies have already imposed on Russia “absolutely correspond to the consequences that could follow if it were recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism.”

The State Department sees recognizing Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism” as a “nuclear option” that analysts say could sever all of the Biden administration’s few remaining diplomatic ties with Moscow once and for all. Blinken considered it important to keep them.

The situation around Latvia

On August 11, the Latvian parliament officially recognized Russia as a “state sponsoring terrorism” and its actions in Ukraine as “terrorism.” Tamz alleged that Moscow has been supporting and providing indirect and direct support for “terrorist regimes” such as the government of Bashar al-Assad in Syria for many years.

In response to this, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, accused the initiators of this decision of neo-Nazism and “animal xenophobia”, while emphasizing that there is “no texture” under it. In addition, the agency called on Latvia to stop engaging in provocations, and the decision of its parliament was called contrary to international law.

Latvian parliamentarians should stop engaging in provocations and remember which people they are elected by, focusing primarily on the interests of their country and their citizens Russian Foreign Ministry

In turn, a member of the Federation Council, Sergei Tsekov, announced retaliatory measures against Latvia, which, in his opinion, will primarily be of an economic nature. He clarified that it could be a ban on the transit of goods through the territory of Russia. Tsekov called the decision taken by the Saeima of Latvia going beyond all limits.

Member of the International Affairs Committee Maria Butina noted that Latvia is not the most influential country in the European Union, but it is necessary to respond to the recognition of Russia as a sponsor of terrorism.