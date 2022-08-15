The good legislative streak chained by the american democrats In recent weeks, he has loaded his party with a confidence that, as his leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, anticipates, makes them anticipate new seats in the mid-term electionswhich will be held on November 8.

In those elections, a third of the 100 seats in the Senate and the 435 in the House of Representatives are at stake. The Democrats today enjoy a narrow majority in the first and control the second, but the Republicans need a net gain of only five seats to recover the Lower House and traditionally the party in power has the losing side.

“I think people are realizing that the Republican Party has veered too far to the right and isn’t helping ordinary people. It is quite clear that we can do a lot and that is going to help us win seats in the Senate,” Schumer said in a recent interview with Efe.

Thus, President Joe Biden and the majority leader in the Upper House base their optimism, among others, on the Inflation Reduction Act. A project that must be promulgated by Biden this week after its ratification in Congress.

The White House hails it as the largest investment in the nation’s history on the climate crisis, which will also help reduce the price of prescription drugs by giving Medicare, the health coverage plan for those over 65, the power to negotiate its cost.

“People used to ask, ‘Can Democrats do things when they’re in power?’ And now it’s pretty clear that we can,” said Schumer, representing New York.

But his opponents, like Republican Tom Cole, accuse the parliamentary majority of “creating the illusion of doing something positive before the elections.”

The new approved package, with a total investment of 669,000 million dollars, will have a particular impact on the Latino population, Schumer maintains, which will benefit from Medicare. In addition, 60% of the 27,000 million directed to the fund for the reduction of greenhouse gases will be focused on disadvantaged communities.

The approval of this bill adds to a busy schedule of good news for Democrats. The president biden on Tuesday ratified US support for the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO and that same day signed the microchip manufacturing law, which will strengthen supply chains to improve its position against Chinese competition.

“We are going to bring back the microprocessor industry. Most are now made abroad. And we are also going to invest in science. All of that creates groundbreaking new companies, work and ideas,” said Schumer.

If we win two more seats in the Senate, I am convinced that we will be able to do more

In addition, the Lower House supported an initiative at the end of July to ban assault weapons in the country and last Wednesday the president signed the law that expands health care for veterans of the Armed Forces.

Added to this good Democratic streak are the latest data on inflation, which after reaching its highest rate in four decades in June, 9.1%, stood at 8.5% in July, a drop that gave a breathing space for the world’s leading economy.

“If we win two more seats in the Senate, I am convinced that we will be able to do more next year. Things like helping people pay for child care,” Schumer said.

The wind seems to be blowing in your favor. In fact, the approval percentage of President Joe Biden rose to 40 percent again this week motivated by this series of Democratic achievements, according to the Ipsos polling institute.

Even so, the November elections are preceded by a strong polarization, accentuated by the search that the FBI carried out in the house of the former president Donald Trump in search of classified documents that he would have taken illegally when leaving office.

The White House maintains that it is an independent investigation carried out by the Department of Justice, but Republicans and Trump himself have denounced political persecution ahead of the elections.

