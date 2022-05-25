Wednesday, May 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz: in Junior they do not forget their beginnings, their roots and their process

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz Junior and Liverpool

Fuad Char referred to the moment in which the Liverpool player lives.

Every time Luis Díaz scores a goal, an assist, or simply every time he appears as a starter at Liverpool, they vibrate in Barranquillawhere their professional path began, from Barranquilla to Junior, they do not forget their first steps.

See also  'Luis Diaz is pressuring Klopp to always be a starter': K. Campbell

Remembering the origins of Díaz

Fuad Char, businessman and shareholder of Juniorwho knows him well, referred to the footballer’s moment, a few days before he disputes the Champions League final.

“Luis is a great example for all Colombian athletes, that shows that dreams can be fulfilled, and it fills me with joy to know that he is doing very well today, and what he lacks“, said.

Char remembered that process and that evolution of Díaz since he saw him for the first time in Barranquilla.

“Despite the conditions he had when he was in his homeland, Barrancas, he always showed great talent, both in Barranquilla FC as in the Junior. And I remember it with very special natural conditions”.

Char was at the tribute paid to him by the Board of Directors of AICO, with the Medal of Honor for Business Merit.

SPORTS

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #Junior #forget #beginnings #roots #process

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Magaly Medina: what she studied, where and why she couldn't finish her degree

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.