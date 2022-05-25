Luis Díaz: in Junior they do not forget their beginnings, their roots and their process

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Fuad Char referred to the moment in which the Liverpool player lives.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 24, 2022, 10:32 PM
Every time Luis Díaz scores a goal, an assist, or simply every time he appears as a starter at Liverpool, they vibrate in Barranquillawhere their professional path began, from Barranquilla to Junior, they do not forget their first steps.
Remembering the origins of Díaz
Fuad Char, businessman and shareholder of Juniorwho knows him well, referred to the footballer’s moment, a few days before he disputes the Champions League final.
“Luis is a great example for all Colombian athletes, that shows that dreams can be fulfilled, and it fills me with joy to know that he is doing very well today, and what he lacks“, said.
Char remembered that process and that evolution of Díaz since he saw him for the first time in Barranquilla.
“Despite the conditions he had when he was in his homeland, Barrancas, he always showed great talent, both in Barranquilla FC as in the Junior. And I remember it with very special natural conditions”.
Char was at the tribute paid to him by the Board of Directors of AICO, with the Medal of Honor for Business Merit.
SPORTS
more sports news
May 24, 2022, 10:32 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #Junior #forget #beginnings #roots #process
Leave a Reply