Luis Díaz: in Junior they do not forget their beginnings, their roots and their process

Every time Luis Díaz scores a goal, an assist, or simply every time he appears as a starter at Liverpool, they vibrate in Barranquillawhere their professional path began, from Barranquilla to Junior, they do not forget their first steps.

Remembering the origins of Díaz

Fuad Char, businessman and shareholder of Juniorwho knows him well, referred to the footballer’s moment, a few days before he disputes the Champions League final.

“Luis is a great example for all Colombian athletes, that shows that dreams can be fulfilled, and it fills me with joy to know that he is doing very well today, and what he lacks“, said.

Char remembered that process and that evolution of Díaz since he saw him for the first time in Barranquilla.

“Despite the conditions he had when he was in his homeland, Barrancas, he always showed great talent, both in Barranquilla FC as in the Junior. And I remember it with very special natural conditions”.

Char was at the tribute paid to him by the Board of Directors of AICO, with the Medal of Honor for Business Merit.

