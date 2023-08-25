Zakharova: Western ammunition with uranium turns the soil in Ukraine into dead land

Western deliveries of depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine are contaminating the country’s soil with radiation and turning it into an “uninhabitable land,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned in an article published on Friday, August 25, in “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

The diplomat noted that radiation contamination of the soil “is already happening and is being objectively recorded.”

As Zakharova pointed out, the consequences of the use of depleted uranium ammunition could also affect neighboring Poland, where in May this year, as in the Khmelnytsky region of Ukraine, there was a significant surge in the radiation background. The reason for this is probably the detonation of depleted uranium ammunition, which was placed in a warehouse in the city of Khmelnytsky, she wrote.