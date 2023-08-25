100 days since the launch of “Cup 28”
The eyes of the world are turning intensely these days to the UAE, as the countdown begins for the last 100 days before the COP28 summit, which is considered the largest international event in the field of climate. The summit works on developing climate financing mechanisms, achieving an orderly, just and responsible transition in the energy sector, as well as continuing to adhere to the goals and aspirations of the Paris Agreement, with regard to how to decisively confront the negative repercussions of climate change.
In accordance with the vision and directives of the wise leadership, the UAE is focusing on building bridges of communication and cooperation so that COP28 will be an effective platform for achieving the highest climate aspirations and promoting sustainable economic and social development for the benefit of present and future generations. The UAE aims to reduce emissions by 40% according to the business-as-usual scenario by 2030, as part of its endeavor to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, in addition to announcing the National Hydrogen Strategy and updating the National Energy Strategy 2050. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed, The President of the State, may God protect him, said that the UAE is ready to host the largest international conference and gathering to find solutions to the climate challenges facing the planet. The Conference of the Parties begins its work with the Global Summit on Climate Action, during which the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties provides the first response to the results of the global outcome to world leaders to obtain their approval of the necessary pledges, and to ensure the implementation of the principle of supervision and follow-up.
And in the presence of about 70 thousand participants; Including heads of state and government, ministers, and representatives of non-governmental organizations, the UAE is keen to make “COP 28” the most comprehensive session of the Conference of the Parties, as it believes that international cooperation between governments, institutions and society is necessary to achieve the aspired goals. The conference will be held in the year of sustainable development, and it will be a special conference for the world, as it includes programs, pavilions, conferences and centers for the first time in the history of the Conference of the Parties.
The next 100 days until the “28 COP” will witness more diverse efforts that will be announced by the relevant authorities from the government and the private sector in the country, which will contribute to achieving the country’s climate and environmental goals in various sectors.
With the support of the wise leadership, the UAE will participate in the Conference of the Parties armed with a development model that places sustainability at the top of its priorities, and enhances its leadership and position in this vital field. The main objective of the “COP28” conference is to maintain the possibility of avoiding the rise in global temperature exceeding the level of 1.5 degrees Celsius. Focus on adaptation efforts to improve lives and livelihoods, and ensure everyone is fully included.
The UAE’s intensive preparations for the success of “Cop 28” reflect a large-scale activity to enhance the participation of various segments of society in supporting climate action and enhancing international cooperation in this field, thus contributing to achieving tangible, effective and lasting progress in confronting the phenomenon of climate change, and it is confident in the power of cooperation and inclusion of all.
*About the “Akhbar Al-Sa’a” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.
