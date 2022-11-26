Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova drew a parallel between the missing rocket in Poland and Zelensky

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, ridiculed in Telegram Warsaw’s statement about a second rocket that fell on Polish territory, but was not found.

The diplomat recalled that Polish President Andrzej Duda had previously stated that initially there was information about two missiles that fell on the territory of the country. However, after investigative actions, the remains of the second rocket were not found. Nevertheless, the head of state is convinced that the second missile “was absolutely” but fell on the territory of Ukraine.

“This is how NATO will say later that [президент Украины Владимир] Zelensky has not been found. Like, they saw reports that he was, but they can’t find him in Ukraine: he was absolutely there, he just fell somewhere, ”Zakharova drew a parallel.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kyiv has data that confirms that the rocket that fell in a village in Poland was not Ukrainian. He stressed that the republic is “very openly” involved in the investigation.