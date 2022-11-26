These are the latest news from The Machine:

The team ended its preseason for C2023 in Cancun, Quintana Roo, with a win against Inter Playa del Carmenof the Premier league.

The victory was 4-0 thanks to reinforcements Race Y lottias well as many of alexis gutierrez and the Uruguayan Christian Tabó.

Previously, that is, last Wednesday, they defeated the Cancun FCof the expansion leaguein the Andres Quintana Roo Stadium.

THE REINFORCEMENTS ARE PREMIERED 🤩 Cruz Azul defeated Inter Playa del Carmen in their second preparation match where Ramiro Carerra and Augusto Lotti scored their first goals with ‘La Máquina’ 🚂 A good future is coming for the celestial ones 🔵#TeGivesMoreEmotions#LigaMX #Blue Cross pic.twitter.com/DAyeBAfw3T – The Eighth Sports (@laoctavasports) November 26, 2022

After the departure of Roberto Perez of the technical chair, Women’s Blue Cross chose Nico Morales as its new helmsman, someone who already has extensive experience in said field and above all in the essence of the institution. He has served as coach of the team’s sub-18s, and was also a technical assistant in Queretaro, Tecos, Necaxa Y Lionwithout neglecting the fact that he has directed in categories lower than Necaxa Y Chivas.

Professor Nicolás Morales will be the new technical director of Cruz Azul Femenil.

Welcome to La Máquina, teacher Nico! 💪🏻#BlueForLife 💙 pic.twitter.com/vycuptxx5a — FEMALE BLUE CROSS (@AzulFemenil) November 24, 2022

After the rumors that put the Paraguayan out of Rayados, the cement fans are asking for his arrival at La Noria, as the journalist announced willie gonzalez. Added to this, the source assures that the pivot would be giving preference to an offer that comes from the same MX League.

Many Cruzazulino fans doubt the Argentine’s ability, but he has been very optimistic after the start of the preseason.

“We are in a privileged place, but we are not relaxed by any means. From day one that we started training alongside the group, the idea is to show that we come from below, that we come hungry for more, the opposite of being relaxed. Have we already taken this step and ready? No. We come hungry, we want to fight for things and we have to win a title. The goal is also for the entire group, the coaching staff. From the first talks there was a lot of focus on that, that you have to train and prepare to be a champion, because it is what this club demands “commented the midfielder.

Augusto Lotti’s response to criticism of his arrival at Cruz Azul https://t.co/QTcZhfV5JX — Now in Soccer (@AhoraEnElFutbol) November 25, 2022

There are some elements that are being observed by the celestial tableau and others that are almost about to seal their stay.

The central defender Jordan Silva He is already doing preseason in Cancun with the team, so he could be considered the third reinforcement, after having been in Queretaro the last semester. In the same way, Karla Uzeta of daily record reported that the side Jerome Rodriguez He would also be close, after being separated from the Pumas, but his salary claims have prevented the negotiations from advancing.