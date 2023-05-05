Alex Pompa, the judges: “It was not self-defense and acted brutally”

Alex Pompa he is guilty, nothing self-defense. Overturned the sentence of first instance, the judges speak of brutality in his gesture. The young man, now 21 years old, on the evening of April 30, 2020 killed the father stabbed for stick up for there mother. The case of this boy of Turin has become a symbol, so much so that even the magistrates of the Court of Appeal they got into trouble, sending the final decision on the matter back to the Constitutional Court. “Too many” – the judges write in the sentence and the Republic reports it – 34 stab wounds inflicted with six different knives, eventually breaking a blade in his father’s sternum and killing him. He was a homocide volunteer, «brutal», and not a self-defense. But for the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Turin they are too many even 14 years in prison (the minimum penalty) that should by law be inflicted on the boy.

There was not – continues Repubblica – “a current danger and concrete” to endorse legitimate defense. It will therefore be the Constitutional Court to resolve the most delicate knot of a story which, as the prosecutor Alessandro Aghemo explained, “shakes consciences“. Overturning the verdict that saw him in the first instance acquitted in self-defense, now Alex is considered by the judges of the appeal definitely guilty. But with the reform of the code red he cannot be granted the extenuating circumstances and those of provocation that the judges intend to recognize as prevailing, due to of the aggravating circumstance to have killed a joint. The trial then undergoes a halt pending the verdict of the Consult. She mourns her mother: “Just look him in the eyes to understand that he is not a criminal and cannot be treated as such. If it weren’t for him I wouldn’t be here I wouldn’t be alive“.

