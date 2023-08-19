Alina Zagitova says she was stalked by a fan when she was 16

Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova said she was harassed by a fan. The words of the athlete leads “Championship” with reference to the television show Pavel Volya.

Zagitova said that this story happened when she was 16 years old. “At the rink, a man was waiting for me all the time. And while I was walking home from training, he slowly rolled next to me in his tinted jeep and said something through the open window from the series: “I’ll take you with me!” ”The skater complained.

Earlier, Zagitova turned to Telegram to the haters. “A person who does not move forward, does not learn anything new, just stands still, for me personally, this is the most terrible state,” she said.

Zagitova is the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic champion. She also won the World Championship and the European Championship. The figure skater suspended her sports career in December 2019. After that, she worked as a host in the Ice Age show, aired on Channel One.