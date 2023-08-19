What is it and why have vineyards been classified for many many years? With this question, the sommelier Rocío Benito, starts the second installment of terroir storiesa series dedicated to “viticulture, the varieties, the environment and the people who make it possible for the great vineyards of the world to be great”.

In this second installment, Benito explains how wines are classified in El Priorat, Tarragona, which, in addition to being the only Qualified Denomination of Origin together with La Rioja, was the first, in 2007, to introduce “municipality wines”. in Spain.

Rocío Benito (Valladolid, 29 years old) has been a sommelier in temples of Spanish gastronomy such as Lera from Zamora, Ambivium from Valladolid and Tohqa from Cádiz. Currently, she lives between Jerez de la Frontera and Dubai, where she is head sommelier at the Jaleo restaurant run by José Andrés. And also, she is immersed in Albariza en las Venas, an outreach and collaboration project with her partner Juan Carlos Carrasco based on everything that surrounds Jerez wine.