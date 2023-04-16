The Gialloblù coach: “Result that gives morale, we will fight until the last second of the last match

Marco Zaffaroni comment to Dazn on Verona’s draw in Naples.

“It’s a point that is worth a lot for our standings – says the Verona coach – and a great injection of confidence, because getting a result here is an important thing. We will have an intense season finale and this result must give us great morale.

Regret for Ngonge’s opportunity? A great occasion. We prepared the game like this: Napoli have individuality and organization and we knew we had to play a game of attention and intensity. The positive thing is that every time we could leave we did it. This occasion would have been the icing on the cake, but overall we are satisfied.

4-man defense and outside Lasagna? We had to respect Napoli a lot, who put everyone in Italy and Europe down. Kevin on that side could play this type of game because he has exceptional physical qualities. We needed leg up to restart and he had a great race on a defensive level and was always a protagonist in the restarts. He has outstanding features. See also Chile dreams of the World Cup: plan and summit date announced by Byron Castillo case

We have to think about fighting until the last second of the last day. In Genoa with Sampdoria it was an accident that can fit, in a path that takes away physical and nervous energy. The team reacted well, we mustn’t give up, we must bring out all the energy we have.”

April 15, 2023 (change April 15, 2023 | 20:44)

