The Brazilian president was accompanied on his visit to the UAE by First Lady Ganja Lula da Silva.

President Luis Inácio held an official reception ceremony upon his convoy’s arrival at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, where artillery fired 21 rounds, and a group of honor guards lined up to greet and welcome him.

The Brazilian president’s convoy was accompanied by a number of riders on purebred Arabian horses in the palace square, while the “Emirates Knights” national aerobatics team flew over the palace sky, forming a panel with the Brazilian flag.