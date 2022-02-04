IzanagiGames And G.rev have communicated a postponement on the Japanese release date of Yurukill: The Calumniation Games. The game, which was supposed to be released in Japan on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4And Nintendo Switch from April 14will now be released on May 26.

The publisher promptly apologized to all the fans waiting for the game, revealing that the postponement was necessary to further improve the quality of the final product.

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games is set to arrive in Europe from next June 10and at the moment we don’t know if this Japanese postponement will affect the western release in any way.

Source: IzanagiGames, G.rev Street Gematsu