The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi confirmed that issuing a list of environmental violations with fines of up to one million dirhams for establishments, projects and individuals, according to the type of violation and the number of repetitions, aimed at protecting and preserving the natural environment, and warned of the danger of committing violation No. 43 in the list of violations related to the disposal of toxic substances or Dangerous sewage networks or in rainwater drainage networks, especially as they are not reconcilable, and the value of the financial fine for this violation ranges between 150 thousand dirhams to one million dirhams.

The authority indicated that the extent of the environmental damage of violating the discharge of toxic or hazardous substances into sewage networks or rainwater drainage networks includes the death of fish and marine mammals, the emission of unpleasant odors, the deterioration of water quality and the marine environment, and serious damage to infrastructure and property.

She stressed that avoiding committing this violation requires adherence to environmental laws and conditions, obtaining the necessary permits to drain water from the competent authorities, adhering to the specific requirements and places for the disposal of treated wastewater, and dealing with an approved environmental services provider, in addition to informing the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi of any environmental incident.

At the end of last December, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi issued a list of violations and administrative fines for violators of environmental legislation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the aim of strengthening the role of the regulatory and supervisory authority, supporting the mechanism for addressing activities and actions that negatively affect the environment, and covering all practices harmful to the environment that are not included in the applicable environmental legislation, including Enhancing the level of compliance with environmental legislation in the Emirate.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

