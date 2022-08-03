Zacatecas.- Citizen Movement filed a complaint for the disappearance of José López Robles, father of Yuawifamous indigenous boy who played a popular song for the “Orange Movement” in 2017.

According to the complaint filed by the party leadership, the last time José was seen was in the southern mountains of Zacatecas.

The 51-year-old man is already wanted by the Prosecutor’s Office, which reported and made an attentive call to the public to request their collaboration in locating José López, who would have disappeared in the border limits with the neighboring state of Jalisco.

As additional data, the statement adds that López Robles “was seen wearing a long-sleeved green shirt, black denim pants, and white and green huaraches.”

The national leadership of the Citizen Movement made public its position to demand the prompt appearance of Yuawi’s father, in an area where there is currently an intense territorial dispute by heavily armed groups, requesting in turn, the integrity of the little singer and his family be protected.