The video game industry has entered an era of consolidation, with the acquisition of big names like Activision Blizzard and Bethesda, so many are wondering what the future might hold for Electronic Arts. Some rumors have suggested that EA would be “persistently pursuing a sale“, with the approach of companies of the caliber of Disney / ESPN, Apple and Amazon.

Unsurprisingly, EA declined to comment on these rumors, but now, during the company’s latest financial report, it’s been put directly to the CEO Andrew Wilson the question of whether the company intends to remain an “autonomous” company. Although Wilson used his answer to brag about the “amazing location“where EA is located as an independent company, admitted that he is open to changing this position.

“I think we are in an incredible position. We will soon be the largest independent developer and publisher of interactive media in the world. I think we have the most amazing teams in our industry and we are attracting more and more talent. We have a community of 600 million people and we are well on our way to achieving the goal of engaging one billion people in games around the planet.“.

“[…] I don’t think we could be in a stronger position as a standalone company. Our goal is always to take care of our employees, our players and our shareholders, and if ever there was a way to do it differently than how we are doing it today, of course I should be open to that. But today I tell you that we feel very, very confident and excited about our future“.

Probably, what Wilson meant is that EA does not necessarily have to sell but will evaluate the offers should they arrive. That will be any very high bids as while most of the industry is down from last year, EA grew 12% from the previous year in the first quarter thanks to FIFA 22, F1 22 and Apex Legends. And things will probably get better still.

Source: Wccftech.