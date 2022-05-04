Speaking to the microphones of IGN Japan And Famitsu this weekend, on the occasion of the celebratory event of Shenmue held in Yokosuka, Yu Suzuki spoke about the animated series adapting the first game in the series, but also hinted that it will be difficult to see the release of Shenmue 4, at least for now. Suzuki reiterated how much Shenmue III was a job done specifically for fans of the series and crowdfunding on Kickstarter was opened for this reason. The game was in fact well received by all those who had already loved the previous two chapters, as it was criticized by all those who were facing the saga for the first time. Suzuki is aware that the newcomers felt like they were “left behind” as Shenmue III was not the ideal entry point for those who haven’t played the previous two titles.

Suzuki stated of not yet have concrete plans for Shenmue 4, despite being eager to create a title that is also enjoyable for newcomers. Two years ago, again at IGN Japan, Suzuki declared that Shenmue 4 would become a reality and that he would have liked it to be attractive to a larger audience than the third installment.

“With Shenmue 3 my desire was to respond to fan requests, I wasn’t necessarily thinking about making money. However, as I run a business, I have to think about what I can do to get it to sell if I want to continue. I have thought and thought about it many times. “

Yu Suzuki’s will is to keep making new Shenmue as long as there are fans who want it.

There Shenmue anime series is currently available on Crunchyroll.

Source: IGN Japan, Famitsu Street VGC