The race to the top of the fuel prices it shows no sign of stopping, on the contrary it continues to run with the petrol and diesel that have passed the historical record of 1976, with the green that a March 2022 had reached a record high in self mode of 2,137 euros per liter and diesel fuel of 2,122 euros per liter. The lists have experienced a surge, mainly due to the speculations derived from international tensions and after theRussian invasion of Ukraine.

The oil price overnight it registered heavy increases and exceeded quota 100 dollars a barrel, which analysts say is causing soaring fuel. The worst case scenario could be a situation austerity like that of the 70s, with prices that could fluctuate between 2.5 and 3 euros per liter.

Rising fuel prices what are the real causes? The newsauto investigation.

Meanwhile, the Italian government has put a patch on the cut of excise dutiesin force untilJuly 8, 2022. But after in spite of it “Discount” government register on the network continuous increases of gasoline and diesel prices, not in line with the price of oil which remains constant between 100 and 110 euros.

Increases in petrol and diesel prices

In detail the average price, updated to 03 May 2022charged on petrol in self mode is € 1.809 / literwith the different brands that are included between 1,806 and 1,824 euros / liter (no logo 1,797). The average price charged for self diesel has dropped to 1,828 euros / literwith the companies that have positioned themselves between 1,833 and 1,847 euros / liter (no logo 1,815).

As regards the prices per service on petrol, the average price of 1,948 euros / liter with the colored implants showing average prices charged between 1,893 and 2,021 euros / liter (no logo 1,853).

With the temporary cut in excise duties, fuels have returned below 2 euros per liter

The average of the diesel served has increased to 1,965 euros / literwith the points of sale of companies that charge average prices included between 1,921 and 2,042 euros / liter (no logo 1,870).

Increase in the price of methane

The rise in gas market prices led the methane to overcome even altitude 2 euros per kg. According to the latest surveys, the average price of auto methane is included between 1,950 and 2,322 (no logo 2,011)while the prices charged of LPG settle down between 0,848 and 0,871 euro / liter (no logo 0,852).

Methane from 0.9 euros per kg has gone to over 2 euros

The increase in methane has displaced everyone a bit, given that until now it was considered a cheap fuel. The increase, however, was caused by the cost of raw materials which has almost tripled since the beginning of the year. Unfortunately the war in Ukraine precipitated the situation.

To deal with the expensive methane in the latest decree to combat the energy crisis, the Government has canceled the excise duty on natural gas and led to the 5% VAT on this fuel.

Fuel increase effect on households

Petrol and diesel cost almost 30% more. Increases in fuels inevitably have direct effects on consumer spending: a family spends more than just for refueling 500 Euros for petrol and diesel.

Regarding the cost of fuels, in particular gasoline, it must be remembered that on every liter purchased by consumers, € 1.04 go in taxes due to excise duties, over 60% on the final price at the pump. Therefore, to stem these sudden increases, the only way is to sterilize the VAT and eliminate the excise duty on fuelsat least the older ones.

The increase in fuel prices hits the pockets of Italian families

Then there are the effects indirect that are already starting to make themselves felt in the pockets of Italians: from the increase in retail prices for a multitude of products to the heavy increases in electricity and gas (which risk recording record increases in October); industry is also facing higher production costs which are inevitably passed on to consumers.

In fact, in Italy the85% of the goods transported travels by road, and transport costs affect final prices charged to consumers in the supermarket.

The latest blow to an already very critical situation came with the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. The increase in prices could cause serious damage: from pasta to bread, passing through bills, gasoline, gold, aluminumthe Russian-Ukrainian crisis risks having very heavy effects both for consumers and for Italian industry.

