Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) is happy to announce that the new booster set Millennium Labyrinth for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG) is available now in Europe and Oceania.

Millennium Labyrinth usher in the new year with new Cards thought to be long gone, Cards seen in the TV series, and some of the strongest tournament-level Cards around. Duelists will be able to expand their collections with dozens of new cards, unreleased or inspired by the many worlds of Yu-Gi-Oh!.

Among the new features: the hypnotic Eye of Illusion of Pegasus, a new Spell Card that interacts with Illusion monsters, the first new type of monsters to appear in Yu-Gi-Oh! GCC for the past six years, introduced last year in Duelist Nexus.

Another novelty, the Charter Clorless, Chaos King of the Dark World, as powerful as it is evil. By summoning this Level 12 Monster Card via Fusion Summon, you will have the power to destroy ALL of your opponent's cards in one fell swoop.

While, thanks to the new and long-awaited Magic Card Bonfire You can move any Level 4 or lower Pyro-type monster from your Deck to your hand. A must-have for all Duelists interested in the new Pyro theme coming with the set Phantom Nightmareout in February.

Many more surprises await you in Millennium Labyrinth. The complete set consists of 85 cards: 11 Ultra Rares, 16 Super Rares, 57 Rares, 1 Quarter-Century Secret Rare (16 cards are also available as Collector Rares). Each pack contains 7 cards, including 1 Foil Card and 6 Rare Cards.

