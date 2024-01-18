Ferrari, a new entry among the “officials“

Thomas Neubauer since the 2024 season he has been an official Ferrari driver. For the 24-year-old Frenchman, already protagonist of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli and winner of an edition of the Ferrari World Finals, in 2022, a new sporting adventure opens up representing the Prancing Horse in track competitions.

Born in Paris on 8 June 1999, after his first sporting experiences with karts and Formula Renault single-seaters, starting from 2019 Neubauer made his debut in the single-make championship of the Maranello company and, at the same time, began his career in GT both with Ferrari and with other manufacturers, concentrating on endurance racing in particular from 2021. In the Ferrari Challenge Europe, over five seasons, the Frenchman took part in 34 races, winning, in the main Trofeo Pirelli class with the 488 Challenge Evo, the champion title at the World Finals (2022). Furthermore, in the single-make series, Thomas Neubauer celebrated victories in events with a particular specific weight, among which stands out the first place at Le Mans in June 2023, when the series was the support race for the 24 Hours of the Centenary, the “queen” race of the WEC.

In the last five years Neubauer has been crowned champion in the GT World Challenge Europe, in the Silver class, obtaining two titles in the Sprint Cup (2019) and the Endurance Cup (2022). In this last season, in the GT WC Europe series, the driver's track record included three successes at Imola, the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and Barcelona; Neubauer also reached the top step of the podium at the 24 Hours of Dubai, and at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring in the SP10 class. The transalpine driver's experience is enriched by two participations in the 24 Hours of Le Mans (2021 and 2023), in LMGTE Am, on both occasions at the wheel of a Ferrari 488 GTE.

Neubauer's words

“Being part of the Ferrari official group is the dream of many drivers: Having the opportunity to compete for the Prancing Horse is an honor and a great responsibility for me. In recent years I have had the opportunity to get to know the Ferrari universe from the inside by participating in the single-make championship. In fact, among the best memories of recent seasons, many are linked to the Ferrari Challenge and the Finali Mondiali in Imola in 2022 when I won the title in the Trofeo Pirelli: reaching that finish line in Italy, in front of such a passionate audience at motoring, it was an emotion that I will never forget”, these were his words to the Ferrari channels. “I would like to mention another special experience in my career: the victory of the Ferrari Challenge race organized in Le Mans in 2023, on the eve of the Centenary 24 Hours. It was a particular success: ten years earlier, in fact, I was in Le Mans with my father to follow the most famous endurance race in the world. It was on that occasion that I decided that I wanted to become a professional driver, so standing on the top step of the podium in the Ferrari single-make championship, in front of such an extraordinary audience, was a truly meaningful moment for me. Now a new sports page opens. I have high expectations and a goal, to achieve many successes with Ferrari. My biggest dream? In the future I would like to win a 24 Hours of Le Mans at the wheel of a Prancing Horse car, thus obtaining a result that would remain etched in the history of motor racing.“.

Coletta's words

“We are happy to welcome Thomas into our family, a driver who has had the opportunity to achieve important successes and affirmations both in the Ferrari Challenge, where he became world champion in 2022, and in endurance racing, proving himself also in this field as an talent with great potential“, added Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti Ferrai. “We are certain that Thomas, by joining the group of official drivers, will be able to make an important contribution to achieving our ambitious goals“.