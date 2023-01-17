Through a press release, the publisher BAO Publishing announces that the second volume of the manga AOMANJU – The forest of spirits it’s out in bookstores, comics and online stores from this one January 27th.

Part of the line Aiken of the publisher, the first volume debuted in Italy in November 2022. Below we offer you the original release with all the useful information!

AOMANJU – The forest of spirits vol.2 In the woods on the edge of the city live delicate and curious creatures who tell of their bond with man and nature. After the success of the first volume, Hisae Iwaoka’s eco-social manga is back for BAO’s Aiken line. In that wild place, just removed from the buzz of the city, the souls of things and people meet. BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title from Aiken lineBAO’s manga: Aomanju vol.2 Of Hisae Iwaoka. We return in the Hoshigahara forest where everything is alivealongside Sōichi who listens to all the stories of those who pass by: whether it’s a button, a seed or a turtle, his home will always be ready to welcome them. Hisae Iwaoka’s manga stand out for their own rarefied atmospheres, dreamlike, imaginative and the summa of the author’s work is in this series – which will be completed in five volumes – which tells the story of the strange inhabitants of the forest and their deep connections with humans. Aomanju – The forest of spirits vol.2 is available in bookstores and comic shops from January 27, 2023. Hisae Iwaoka, born in Chiba, is a screenwriter, illustrator and manga artist. Among her works – often compared to those of the creator of Winnie the Pooh AA Milne – we find the collection Biscuit Flowers, White Clouds, The Waiting for Happiness (published in Italy by BAO) and Hoshigahara Aomanjuu no Mori. Between 2006 and 2011 you published the series Dosei Mansion (published in Italy by BAO), awarded the Grand Prize at the Japan Media Arts Festival.

