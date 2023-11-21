KONAMI announces tons of rewards coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS to celebrate the start of GR Festival. Starting today, players will be able to obtain a prismatic card Red-Eyes Black Dragon to be used in the modes RUSH DUEL And SPEED DUELbut tons of daily rewards such as gems and packs will also be available.

Starting Furthermore, the RUSH DUEL PVP will begin next November 30th. It is a tournament in which we will be able to challenge players from all over the world and climb the rankings to obtain the title of King of RUSH DUEL.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

YU-GI-OH! DUEL LINKS CELEBRATES THE GR FESTIVAL WITH NEW EXCLUSIVE REWARDS, FROM NOVEMBER 21 Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) announces the GR Festival Celebration Campaign, live on Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS starting November 21st with new challenges and exclusive rewards. Players who log in to the new campaign will immediately receive a card Red-Eyes Black Dragon for RUSH DUEL and SPEED DUEL, ideal companion for every Duel. Among the login rewards also Sleeve Card and Game Mat with Goha Enterprises logo, the mysterious corporation that governs Goha City in the animated series Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS. Kicking off on November 30th, the festival will culminate in a heated RUSH DUEL PVP – an absolute first for Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS. Duelists will be able to compete, climb the ranks and earn the right to be called the King of RUSH DUEL. Here are all the login rewards that Duelists will be able to receive immediately during the GR Festival Celebration Campaign: [RUSH] 1 Card Red-Eyes Black Dragon (Prismatic)

(Prismatic) [RUSH] 1 Archive Skill “Black Dragon Rising”

[SPEED] 1 Card Red-Eyes Black Dragon (Prismatic) – alternate artwork

(Prismatic) – alternate artwork [SPEED] 1 Legend Skill “Red-Eyes Reverse”

Game Mat and Card Sleeves with Goha Enterprises logo

A Skill Ticket that can be exchanged for any Skill Here are all the login rewards that Duelists can receive once a day during the GR Festival Celebration Campaign: [RUSH] 1 Legendary Duelist Rainbow Pack (SEVENS) (Prismatic)

[SPEED] 1 SR Dream Ticket

[SPEED] 1 SR/UR Choice Ticket (Prismatic)

[SPEED] 1 UR Ticket (Glossy)

[SPEED] 1 SR Ticket (Glossy)

A total of 1000 Gems Based on Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS brings the popular game to life on mobile and PC. Duelists can relive all the excitement of the duels of Yami Yugi, Jaden Yuki, Yusei Fudo and other famous characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise! in an action-packed video game based on competitive card duels. Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS is available for free on App Store® for iPad®, iPhone® and iPod touch®, on Google Play™ for Android™ devices and for PC via Steam. For the latest news on Yu-Gi-Oh! products and events! TRADING CARD GAME and for all digital Yu-Gi-Oh! visit:

Source: KONAMI