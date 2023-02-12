The film directed by Greta Gerwig arrives in the middle of this 2023, with ryan gosling like Ken and margot robbie like Barbie.

When we hear “I’m a ‘Barbie’ girl, in a ‘Barbie‘ world”, without a doubt, everything related to the iconic doll that marked the childhood of many children comes to mind. Over the years, we’ve enjoyed animated films about Barbie, but never an adaptation. live action for the big screen, so many longed for this idea to become a reality.

Finally, the project was left in the hands of the American director Greta Gerwig. Some time later, it was revealed that Margot Robbie would play Barbie and Ryan Gosling would play Barbie. Ken. With this, the feature film became one of the most anticipated this year.

With months to go before its premiere, according to World of Reel, viewers of New Jersey They participated in a test screening of Barbie and apparently the film exceeds the expectations set for the story. This was also made known by actresses from the cast in interviews that they have conducted.

Likewise, it is said that the viewers got excited and applauded and shouted during some scenes. Regarding Gosling’s work as Ken, everyone was fascinated. The first reactions ensure that the Canadian actor could be nominated for the oscar for her performance in the feature film of the famous doll of mattel.

It should be noted that it was also commented that the film would win a oscar for costumes and design, because it “deconstructs the feminist iconography of Barbie and recontextualizes it for a new generation.”

“Barbie”: cast

Ken/Ryan Gosling

Barbie/Margot Robbie

America Ferrera

simu liu

kate mckinnon

Emma MacKey

When is the live action “Barbie” feature film released?

According to the teaser published by Warner Bros. Pictures in December 2022, the tape arrives on July 21, 2023, after several years trying to make the film, which is why it is one of the most anticipated films.

