Criminal suspicions | The date ended in a brutal robbery in Kerava

Trio robbed a victim who had arrived on a date in Kerava in mid-November. The victim had arranged a date with the woman through social media.

When the victim arrived in his car at the agreed meeting place, in addition to the woman, two men got into the car. The men robbed the victim while threatening them with a bladed weapon. Money, a bank card with access codes, and a jack and a bolt-action gun were taken from the victim.

The identities of the suspects are known to the police and they have been detained in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa as suspects for the most probable reasons.