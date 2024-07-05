NIS America and Falcom have finally announced the exit date official of Ys X: Nordicsthe tenth chapter of the historic Japanese RPG series that is further revealed with this new presentation trailerwhich also announces its arrival on the market in the West, set for October 25, 2024 on PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

The game arrives in conjunction (or almost) with the 35th anniversary of Ys, just to give you an idea of ​​how long this series has been going on, as a not-so-direct sequel to the adventures of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox. A distinctive feature of this new chapter is the marine setting, considering that it focuses on the Obelia Bay area, staging events between various islands in the North Sea.

After completing various adventures in the ancient kingdom of Ys, the young adventurer Adol Christin moves to the new area, where he comes into contact with a population called “Normans”, who live in the maritime area north of the continent.