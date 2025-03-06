Osteochondrosis is a range of orthopedic diseases that occur in children who grow quickly. It is a disease that attacks children and adolescents (between 4 and 13 years more frequently) that are in growth phase. The ends of the bones are lengthened and cause the epiphysis and the diaphysis of the bones to increase ostensibly. In essence, osteochondrosis consists of the necrosis and degeneration of bones and cartilage. Later, the second phase of the disease contains the deformation of the bone core. The cartilage tissue weakens and a hard and solid bone appears. This whole process ends when the disease is cured without treatment. It is a disease that occurs in greater proportion in men.

Causes of osteochondrosis

The exact causes of osteochondrosis have not been discovered, but it seems clear that it is a consequence of a circulatory disorder that causes ischemia (absence of bone irrigation). It also influences some cases that some patients show a hormonal predisposition that makes the appearance of osteochondrosis easier. The articulation that is usually the most affected is that of the femur.

Types of osteochondrosis:

– Kohler’s disease. It is the osteochondrosis of tarsian scaphoid (in feet).

– Osteochondrosis of the second proximal metatarsal.

– Scheuermann’s disease. It affects the spine especially in male children between 10 and 14 years and involves the cartilage cores of the vertebrae that cause necrosis with which the growth of the vertebrae is not finished.

– Dissencer osteochondritis or Konig’s disease. The necrosis fragments a part of the cartilage component and the subchondral bone that supports the cartilage and absorbs mechanical impacts. It usually affects the tibial femoral zone although it can appear on the ankle.

– Osteochondrosis of the spine or calvé disease. It causes flattening of the spine and usually involves a single bone.

– Osteochondrosis of the calcaneus or Haglund disease. It affects the calcaneus, the bone of the heel of the foot, degenerating it in the back in the area of ​​insertion of the Achilles tendon. Above all, it affects children between 9 and 12 years old who practice sports in which footwear is flat and with little cushioning.

Symptoms of osteochondrosis

The symptoms are quite clear:

– Pain.

– Inflammation.-

– Reduced functionality.

Symptoms according to type of osteochondrosis:

– Kohler’s disease. It is the osteochondrosis of tarsian scaphoid (in feet). The symptoms are pain in the middle or internal face of the foot and limp.

– Osteochondrosis of the second proximal metatarsal. The symptoms are the same as those of Kohler’s disease.

– Scheuermann’s disease. It is asymptomatic, a casual case is usually discovered by performing tests for other pathologies.

– Dissencer osteochondritis or Konig’s disease. Its symptoms are: pain, swelling, decrease in mobility and quadriceps that becomes hypotrophic.

– Osteochondrosis of the spine or calvé disease. Pain may appear in the spine.

– Osteochondrosis of the calcaneus or Haglund disease. Pain and limp when walking.

Diagnosis of osteochondrosis

The doctor can realize the existence of osteochondrosis with a simple physical examination, but a precise diagnosis requires image diagnosis tests.

Treatment and medication of osteochondrosis

The treatment is sometimes not necessary, but it is generally used to physiotherapy and in severe cases, an osteotomy. It includes physiotherapy, and prevention to reduce symptoms and prevent early hip arthritis. In severe cases a surgical cut of the affected bone (osteotomy) is performed.

Osteochondrosis prevention

Doing exercises in various areas of the body, mainly hip, helps prevent disease and also prevent early arthritis.









