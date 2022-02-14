An investigation is underway into the speeding driver who appeared in a video on Sunday in which he tore over the A58 in Brabant at 270 (!) kilometers per hour. The ‘traffic vandal’ calls himself Muis911 and shares videos of his reckless driving on YouTube and Dumpert, among others. Despite his face appearing prominently on the screen, the case is “more complicated than you expect,” according to the police.

#YouTuber #tears #kmh #A58 #arrest #difficult #extreme #videos