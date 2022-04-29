Marc Marquez’s habit of ‘baptizing’ a rival’s bike and starting to obsessively follow him on the track in order to gain a few tenths of a second on the lap, in free practice sessions and especially in qualifying, has often angered the centaur’s colleagues. from Honda. There are countless quarrels that the Cervera champion had with other riders, on and off the track. However, hardly anyone had ever reached a point of exasperation comparable to that expressed today by the brother of his teammate, Aleix Espargarò. The centaur from Aprilia, currently third in the championship, finished the PL2 only in 13th place, with Marquez 19th and the author of two crashes in quick succession.

Interviewed by The Race website, however, the driver of the Noale house thundered vehemently against the behavior of Marquez, guilty of having waited for him for about a minute on the track to be able to ‘suck’ his wake. A version partially denied by Marquez, who also stressed that Espargarò should be happy that you want to take his heels, because this testifies to the fact that he has a fast bike. The person concerned, however, seemed of a completely different opinion. “I seem to cry all the time, but it’s unbelievable. I went out on the track and there was no one. I went to the back straight and there was nobody there. And then I found him standing in the middle of the track waiting for me. For a minute. It’s incredible“, Commented the Iberian driver.

“I lost concentration, that’s why I’m 13th and it’s 100% my fault – admitted Aleix Espargarò, continuing his analysis – but he’s incredible. I get mad, because he doesn’t give you two seconds and then he catches you, brushes your drain. All the while I feel his bike and can’t focus on my line. And he is Marc Marquez. I can not understand”. The Aprilia rider’s thesis is that a champion like Marquez shouldn’t need to use these tricks. But the hatred of the native of Granolleres, even more than for Marquez, is aimed at Race Direction. In fact, according to him there is a lot of talk about the dangerous strategies of Moto3, but in the premier class the situation is worse.

“I told him ‘go, go’, but he doesn’t care. But I don’t blame him, but the people in the race direction. He can do what he wants and I’m nobody to tell him how to ride, but people always talk about Moto3. MotoGP is worse. What the fuck are they doing? – he thundered in conclusion – do you think it is normal for someone with eight world titles on the board to wait on the track for an Aprilia to follow them? He can do it, he can do what he wants, but what the hell are the people in the race direction doing? I’m no one to say what they have to do, but it’s ridiculous ”.