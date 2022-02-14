The Ministry of Education reviewed the plan for the future of national tests and the Emirates Standard Test “EMSAT” during the next 50 years, through a new system based on technology and innovation.

This came during a workshop organized by the Ministry yesterday at the “Expo” within the activities of the month of innovation, entitled “Innovation and the future of evaluation in the world”, in the presence of the Undersecretary for the Activities Sector, Dr. Amna Al Dahhak.

The Director of the National and International Tests Application Department, Hessa Al-Wahbi, stated that the ministry is working on designing “EMSAT” test capsules to facilitate the performance of the test for students wherever they are, whether in commercial or service centers.

Inside the capsules, an intelligent system for measuring face and eye prints will be available for the safe monitoring of students. Transportation vans will also be provided for students of determination to take them to the nearest testing center.

Dr. Hanadi Al-Suwaidi, a specialist in national and international tests in the ministry, confirmed the work to expand the “EMSAT” experience in the coming years, and to establish special test centers, after obtaining global recognition for it, in various countries of the world.



