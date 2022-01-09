The work of technological integration on the branded cars continues Volvo. The Swedish carmaker has announced that it will soon be possible use YouTube on brand templates as foreseen by the agreement that binds the Scandinavian reality and Google. This will enable video streaming on Volvo models, making the YouTube application available for download through the Google Play store. The introduction of the well-known video playback platform represents a leisure opportunity for owners of an electric car of the Swedish brand, who will thus be able to use the app during breaks for recharging. Video playback will only be possible when the car is stationary, without compromising the safety of the driver and passengers.

“Allowing our customers to watch videos while charging their batteries or waiting for their children to leave school is part of our promise to make their life more comfortable and enjoyable”, commented Henrik Green, Chief Product Officer of Volvo Cars. “Thanks to YouTube and other major streaming services that will soon be available on board, our customers will be able to enjoy their charging break instead of just seeing it as a hassle and the experience of owning an electric car will be a little more enjoyable. “.

In addition to video playback, Volvo Cars and Google have announced that customers will soon be able to download navigation apps such as Sygic and Flitsmeister. charging apps like Chargepoint and Plugshare, and parking apps such as SpotHero and ParkWhiz, where available. The introduction of video playback coincides with the announcement that Volvo Cars intends to achieve seamless integration with Google Assistant-enabled devices, which will essentially transform its cars into smart devices. This integration with Google Assistant service-enabled devices and the introduction of YouTube allows Volvo cars to become an extension of the drivers’ home environment. “The car is a great place to watch video and listen to audio content, – Green continued – so I wouldn’t be surprised if people spend more time in their Volvos, even when they’re not going anywhere“.