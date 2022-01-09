Despite the fact that few are known, there are more and more cases of siblings who came to First. Today, we reviewed five brothers and sisters soccer players. Are we missing any more?
Marta’s case is – like most – a sister with a better journey than her brother. He plays as a central defender, played +130 games and currently plays for Barcelona. While, Marc is without a club.
Charlyn began his career in the universities of the United States and made his debut in Finland, then moved to Levante and-later- Atlético Madrid. One plays as a defender and she as a forward.
His sister, four years younger than Oscar, also works for Barcelona. Last year he made his debut in the Primera team at just 17 years old.
Are twin brothers, but Riana plays as forward and Radja as midfielder. They have managed to coincide in Rome. But now she is playing futsal in Cagliaria and her brother in Antwerp in Belgium.
Unlike his brother, who works at Sampdoria, Melania is already retired from professional activity: won 5 Serie A, 2 Italian Cup and 2 Super Cup in 114 games. It broke everything.
