Sharm El Sheikh (WAM)

The “Youth Solutions” initiative of the Arab Youth Center held its fifth session – the largest in its history – with the participation of Arab and international youth in Sharm El-Sheikh in the Arab Republic of Egypt, as part of the Coy-17 Youth Climate Conference hosted by Egypt ahead of the World Climate Summit “COP27”.

The initiative provides opportunities for Arab youth to present their innovations and various solutions to the most prominent challenges, along with their peers from around the world, on the sidelines of the conference, which was held during the period from 2 to 4 November, within the framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27). Under the official YOUNGO Youth umbrella of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), a platform is provided for young people to participate in discussions, interactive sessions and workshops with experts on youth climate activism and supporting policies. The fifth session of the “Youth Solutions” competition from the Arab Youth Center was not limited to Arab countries only, but also included youth from all countries of the world as part of its participation in the Youth Climate Conference COY-17, and the “Arab Youth” Center held a day session within the framework of the “Youth Solutions” initiative. Friday, November 4, 2022 in the Olympic Village, where young people in the age groups from 15 to 35 years compete on a global level to find innovative solutions to urgent challenges under the title “Best technological practices for developing the agricultural sector and enhancing food security”.

Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, stressed that the creative and innovative ideas of young people are the basis for solutions to enhance food security in future societies by taking advantage of agricultural technology applications and innovations in food production, and that the Arab Youth Center is led by its president, His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will continue his efforts to invest in the energies of young people, and to employ their creativity to enhance their development contributions. Her Excellency commended the innovative youth projects presented by young people to find solutions to current and future challenges facing humanity, especially those caused by climate change, emissions and global warming.