The Dubai Misdemeanor Court ruled that a person (Gulf) who participated with an unknown woman in fraud using information technology means, by publishing an advertisement stating his ability to bring maids to those who wish, at attractive prices, so a person contacted him, agreed with him to bring in a maid, and paid him a deposit. In exchange for that, but he discovered that he had fallen victim to a fraud, so he informed the police, who found the accused and referred him to the Public Prosecution.

According to the details of the case, according to the court’s certainty, and its conscience reassured him, and it was stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, that the accused deems the forbidden a way to earn, and took fraud as a means for that, by publishing an advertisement through the social networking program “WhatsApp” stating his ability to bring Maids of different nationalities, at attractive prices, and he used an unknown woman to respond to those wishing to bring in maids.

The victim’s wife indicated that she had seen the advertisement, contacted the unknown woman, and agreed with her to recruit an African support worker, for an amount of 3,500 dirhams. She paid 2,000 dirhams as a down payment, and the rest of the amount upon the arrival of the maid. The case papers indicated that the victim deposited, according to this agreement, the down payment in the account of the accused, but he was surprised that the latter blocked his number as soon as he received the amount, so he realized that he had fallen victim to a fraud, and reported the incident.

The victim mentioned in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he saw an advertisement about recruiting maids through the WhatsApp application, so he told his wife, who called the number listed in the advertisement, and an Arab woman responded to her, informing her of the availability of her requests, so she told the woman that she wanted a maid from a certain African country, and confirmed The employee said that she was there, and that she would reach her on the same day, and asked her to pay a payment of the amount as a deposit, and to pay the rest of the money after the maid arrived.

The husband added that he deposited the amount according to the agreement, and waited for the maid to arrive, but she did not arrive. He was surprised that his phone number was withheld, so he could not communicate with the accused, so he informed the Electronic Investigation Department, and by checking the recipient of the transfer, he was arrested. By asking the accused in the prosecution’s investigations, he denied the charge against him, denying his connection to the incident, and he did not appear before the court, which concluded his conviction and imposed a fine of 4,000 dirhams on him.