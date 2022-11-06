Doha, Qatar.- Although the president of the International Federation and Football Association (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, urges the teams that will participate in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to “focus on football” and avoid “ideological or political battles”, the The issue of migrant workers remains an issue that countries cannot put aside after being exploited to build tournament venues.

The participating Federations: Germany, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland, Wales, as well as Norway and Sweden that will not play in the World Cup, asked the highest body to respect human rights that are “universal” in the international fair.

The request arose after the words of Infantino. The ten countries sent an open letter to FIFA explaining that they will continue to support a compensation fund for migrant workers in Qatar.

“FIFA has repeatedly committed itself to giving concrete answers on the compensation fund for migrant workers and the concept of a center for migrant workers to be created in Doha and we will continue to press for them to be fulfilled,” they point out.

On the other hand, the ten federations approved that the host country “has made significant progress in terms of labor legislation as well as the guarantee” regarding the safety, protection and inclusion of all fans traveling to the World Cup, including fans of the LGBTQ+ community.”

“We will continue to support the momentum for positive, progressive change and will continue to advocate for a conclusive outcome and an update on the two key outstanding issues that we have been discussing with FIFA for a long time,” they said.

Embracing diversity and tolerance also means supporting human rights, they are universal and apply everywhere.