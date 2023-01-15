Pedro, an 18-year-old boy ex-protected by the Community, in one of the flats offered by the Red Cross in Murcia. / Martinez Bueso

More than a thousand young people under the guardianship of the Community have abandoned this protection upon reaching the age of majority in the last five years, finding themselves doomed to an express emancipation. Only between 2017 and 2021, a total of 961 cases were registered, with an average of 240 per year. The figure, which brings together all the outputs of the reception system