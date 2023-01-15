Invitation was made by sociologist Celso Rocha de Barros; conversation will be broadcast live and still has no set date

the journalist Glenn Greenwald accepted on Saturday (14.jan.2023) to debate the decisions of the minister of stf (Federal Court of Justice) Alexandre de Moraes with the sociologist Celso Rocha de Barrosnewspaper columnist Folha de S.Paulo.

The conversation between the 2 must be broadcast live. There is still no set date.

Barros’ invitation came after Glenn published series of tweets stating that Brazil is experiencing a “repression” of internet freedom and that Moraes behaves like a “authoritarian”.

The sociologist said that the point of view that the journalist presented is “bolsonarista”.

The journalist replied. He accepted the invitation and said that his placements were not “bolsonaristas“. He also stated that “I was happy with anyone in good faith“.

Celso countered. He stated that the argument of “bolsonaristas” is that Moraes vetoes freedom of expression.

Glenn suggested next Tuesday (17.jan.2023) or Wednesday (18.jan.2023) as the date for the debate. He asked the sociologist to contact him so that they could set the date for the conversation.

The dialogue between the two ended with Barros asking for the debate to be held in English.

On Saturday (14.jan. 2023), one of the people who responded to Glenn’s sequence was the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk. The billionaire said that Brazil’s situation was “worrisome“.