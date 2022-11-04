At the beginning of June of this year, Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their separation after 12 years of relationship. Of course, the fans of both (and even those who did not believe that they would last long) could not believe the news, especially when, shortly after, it was confirmed that the footballer was dating Clara Chia Marti. Now, after the singer buried this love from the past with the premiere of her song “Monotonia”, the two will have to relive wounds from the past for a TV series.

According to a recent People en Español report, the TVE channel is preparing a television program called “Anillos de oro” with which they will present to the audience a compilation of the most notorious love affairs in the Spanish show, including that of the Barranquillera with the now exculé.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué were together for more than a decade. Photo: Composition LR / Youtube

The information, according to the aforementioned media, was made known thanks to the journalist Marina Esnal, who spoke exclusively with La Razón. Read his statement below:

“One of them (the stories they will show) will be that of Shakira and Piqué, who will be the protagonists of one of the episodes. So much so that this digital has been able to know that since the writing of the aforementioned program they have contacted one of the footballer’s ex-girlfriends, but she has declined the invitation.

As expected, the project is still in very early stages, an idea that has yet to be launched. However, everything points to the fact that the network is more than interested (for obvious reasons) that the artist and the athlete be the main dish in its programming, since they would make a portrait of the good and the bad (the juiciest soap operas) of Your marriage.