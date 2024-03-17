The most anticipated long weekend of the month of March has arrived and for many, it is an opportunity to go on a trip. For this reason, authorities of the Valley of Mexico have released the appropriate information regarding the 'Hoy No Circula' program.

This Monday, March 18, 2024, despite being a holiday for the Birth of Benito Juárez, the Hoy No Circula program in Mexico City and the State of Mexico will not be suspended.

Despite many drivers' expectations that all cars will be able to circulate freely on this mandatory rest day, program restrictions will remain in effect.

What cars do not circulate?

Today Not Circulating this Monday, March 18, 2024, applies to vvehicles with yellow sticker, plate termination 5 and 6, hologram 1 and 2, between 5:00 and 22:00.

The program limits the entry and exit of cars in CDMX and Edomex and is in effect six days a week with the purpose of safeguarding the environment and reducing polluting emissions.

Take into account that the program works in the following areas of Edomex: Atizapán de Zaragoza, Coacalco de Berriozábal, Cuautitlán, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Chalco, Chicoloapan, Chimalhuacán, Ecatepec de Morelos, Huixquilucan, Ixtapaluca, La Paz, Naucalpan de Juárez, Nezahualcóyotl, Nicolás Romero, Tecámac, Tlalnepantla de Baz, Tultitlán, Valle de Chalco.

There are some exceptions that you can benefit from, as long as your car has a double zero or zero hologram, is electric or hybrid, has a disability license plate, or has an emergency or funeral service. Of course, the program does not affect public transportation either.

Options for cars that do not belong to CDMX or Edomex

My car does not belong to CDMX or Edomex, will it be able to circulate? If you travel for tourism, you can ask for the Tourist Pass for your car.

This license allows you to travel through the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico without being violated. You can get this pass once per semester, with a validity of 14 days or twice per semester, for 7 days each request. There is also the Tourist Pass for a long weekend (3 days). The request is made by the owner of the vehicle.