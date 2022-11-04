One of the cases that could already be seen coming was the arrival a few months ago of deathloop! a Xbox Y GamePass, this one remained as a temporary exclusive for Sony during the past year. And now, maybe another title of Bethesda have the same effect, given that it was detected in a mural that ghostwire Tokyo will move to other platforms, specifically those of microsoft.

as user showed Klobrille in Twitteran article showing the office of Bethesda in London on the website of the workplace design company, which is now no longer on the site, featured images of large murals featuring the games of Bethesdaincluded ghostwire Tokyo. And this play lists the game as one of Xbox Series X/S.

Bethesda Softworks’ new international publishing headquarters in London has Ghostwire: Tokyo wall art, already listing Xbox Series X|S as platforms.https://t.co/qEk9M2eadb pic.twitter.com/ifXPvUruHV — Klobrille (@klobrille) November 2, 2022

This means that the same will happen with the game of arkane Studiosand that the creation of the person in charge of the first resident Evil will eventually come to consoles Xbox to delight the fans. This same would also include the possibility of playing it on day one of the premiere in Game passesan announcement that can be made at a major conference like the E3 of 2023.

The reception of the game at the time was very mixed, since it is a set of ideas that could not be to everyone’s liking, but many agree that it is a work worth remembering. For now, fans can enjoy the game on home consoles. PlayStation 5, that until microsoft make a statement and come out to give more concrete statements.

Via: VGC